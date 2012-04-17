Posted |

一華人收款回程遭持槍搶劫

華夏新聞

週二早上， 一華人聲稱他從他的朋友那裡收了他在某旅行的現金帳款，回程中， 他注意到一輛白色寶馬緊追其後，然後開始向他的車開槍， 輪胎被打爆，持來福槍刧匪快速從後車箱中取走行李包，逃離現場。

我們敦促居民保持警惕，並避免隨時用現金出行。

報告全部在0860010111

On Tuesday late morning the complainant alleged that he collected cash from his friend he was traveling in Van Riebeeck ave Edenvale to his next stop and noticed suspect white bmw following him the suspects then started firing shots at his car then due to a tyre being shot at going flat he was involved in a accident the robbers armed with rifles then took bags from his boot and fled the scene .

We urge residents to be alert and to avoid travelling with cash at all times .

Report all on 0860010111

來源：華夏新聞